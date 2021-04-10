Suture Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Suture is a specific linear suture material which is used in surgery or trauma dispose for hemostasis and tissue suturing. They also are used to close incisions from surgery. A suture is a medical device used in wound closure.

The suture market concentration degree is low and the manufacturing bases scatter around the globe in terms of geography, but from the key manufacturers the key technology and high-end products are in the hand of the global leading enterprise like Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, and Peters Surgical etc. The key manufacturers operate globally through their OEM partners and distributors. Some manufacturers from China, India and America produce on contract for global brands, such as Teleflex Medical from USA, Surgical Specialties Corporation from Canada, Dolphin from India, ARC Medical Supplies and Huaiyin Micra from China, as well as selling suture products with their own brand.

The market for surgical suture will be majorly driven by factors such as year on year increase in the number of surgical procedures, rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures, worldwide aging population and technological developments result in strong demand for suture.

The market for surgical sutures is dominated by players such as Johnson & Johnson Medical, Covidien, Peters Surgical, B. Braun, Internacional Farmacéutica, Kono Seisakusho, DemeTech, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Mani, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals and AD Surgical etc. Their manufacturing bases scatter around the globe.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, expected that the suture price will be stable in the short term.

According to this study, over the next five years the Suture market will register a 2.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1100 million by 2024, from US$ 930 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Suture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Suture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Suture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Absorbable sutures

Non-absorbable sutures

Segmentation by application:

Human Application

Veterinary Application

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Johnson & Johnson Medical

Medtronic

Peters Surgical

B.Braun

Internacional Farmacéutica

DemeTech

Kono Seisakusho

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Mani

Samyang Biopharmaceuticals

AD Surgical

Dolphin

Usiol

Unik Surgical Sutures MFG

Assut Medical Sarl

Teleflex

Lotus Surgicals

CONMED

United Medical Industries

W.L. Gore & Associates

Sutures India Pvt

Huaiyin Micra

Weihai Wego

Shanghai Pudong Jinhuan Medical Products

Nantong Huaerkang Medical Technology

JiangXi 3L Medicinal Products

Jiangxi Longteng

Shanghai Tianqing

Huaian Angle

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Suture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Suture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Suture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Suture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Suture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Suture by Players

Chapter Four: Suture by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Suture Market Forecast



