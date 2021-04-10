The Baby Food Sector in Tunisia, 2019

“The Baby Food Sector in Tunisia, 2018″, is an analytical report by GlobalData which provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Tunisian market.

Compared with many other Middle Eastern markets, Tunisia has had a stable and diversified economy and relatively high average levels of household income, although the economy has struggled over the last two or three years. Cultural factors of Tunisia do not encourage the purchase of commercial baby food. Mothers who do not work outside the home have the time to prepare baby foods at home and the convenience of commercially prepared baby foods therefore has little attraction. A large number of households continue to buy food from small grocers and markets, rather than from supermarkets, which in most countries are a major driver of baby food sales. Over the years, several companies have withdrawn from the sector, a reflection of the international perception of the small size and limited immediate growth potential of the Tunisian market, although smaller companies have in some cases been able to make a large impact.

Scope

– Despite the government’s promotion of breastfeeding, only a relatively small number of mothers exclusively breastfeed their babies. The majority instead combine breast milk with infant formula or other types of milk or food.

– First-stage milks have been overtaken by second-/third-stage milks. Consumption of second-/third-stage milks has grown ahead of the average in the market in recent years.

– Commercial baby cereals also face strong competition from home-made alternatives, which are popular with a large proportion of mothers.

– The majority of cereals were sold in boxes, but since 2016 cans have been introduced by Cerelac.

– The three main brand ranges of baby meals are Materna, Danone’s Blédina and Hipp, all market savory, as well as sweet, products.

– Tunisian exports of milks and cereals are now negligible, following Nestlé’s switch of production to its Moroccan subsidiary.

Companies Mentioned:

Stial Délice Danone

Nestlé Tunisia SA

Pharmalys Tunisie

Sodilac

Materna

