The Mobile Advertising Platform Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

“Global Mobile Advertising Platform Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2018 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Mobile advertising is a form of advertising via mobile (wireless) phones or other mobile devices. It is a subset of mobile marketing.

In 2017, the global Mobile Advertising Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Mobile Advertising Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Mobile Advertising Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Mobile Advertising Platform are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: United States

Chapter Six: Europe

Chapter Seven: China

Chapter Eight: Japan

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: India

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Alphabet

12.1.1 Alphabet Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development

12.2 Facebook

12.2.1 Facebook Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.2.4 Facebook Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.3 Baidu

12.3.1 Baidu Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.3.4 Baidu Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Baidu Recent Development

12.4 Yahoo! Inc

12.4.1 Yahoo! Inc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.4.4 Yahoo! Inc Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Yahoo! Inc Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft

12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.6 Alibaba

12.6.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.6.4 Alibaba Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.7 Tencent

12.7.1 Tencent Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.7.4 Tencent Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.8 Twitter

12.8.1 Twitter Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.8.4 Twitter Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Twitter Recent Development

12.9 Aol(Verizon Communications)

12.9.1 Aol(Verizon Communications) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.9.4 Aol(Verizon Communications) Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Aol(Verizon Communications) Recent Development

12.10 eBay

12.10.1 eBay Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Mobile Advertising Platform Introduction

12.10.4 eBay Revenue in Mobile Advertising Platform Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 eBay Recent Development

12.11 Linkedin

12.12 Amazon

12.13 IAC

12.14 Soho

12.15 Pandora

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

