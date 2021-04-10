Thiodiglycol Market Global Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand, Forecast to 2023

Thiodiglycol (TDE), also known as Thiobis Ethanol, bis(2-hydroxyethyl)sulfide, and2, 2-thiodiethanol, represent by the linear formula C4H10O2S, or S(CH2 CH2OH )2. Thiodiglycol is a transparent, volatile, flammable, and clear to pale-yellow liquid. Thiodiglycol is produced by reaction of 2-chloroethanol with sodium sulfide. Thiodiglycol used as solvent in various industry ranging from dyeing textiles to inks in some ballpoint pens, it is soluble in benzene, ether, and tetrachloromethane, it is also miscible with acetone, alcohols, and chloroform.

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3274

Thiodiglycol has various applications such as additive, solvents, paints & coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidant, and others. On the other hand, it is also used as a precursor to the sulfur mustard family of chemical weapons. In addition, thiodiglycol is mainly used as, additives, solvents, and intermediates for organic synthesis.

Key Players and Competition Analysis:-

Key players of the global Thiodiglycol market are

BASF SE (Germany)

MAOMING YUNLONG INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. (China)

SONGWON (South Korea)

LANXESS (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Segmentation Analysis:-

The global thiodiglycol market is majorly segmented based on application, end users and region. Based on application of thiodiglycol the market is segmented into as additive, solvents, paints & coating, dyestuffs, pesticides, antioxidant, and others.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3274

Among all applications thiodiglycol is highly used as dyestuffs and antioxidant. On the other hand, based on end user the market segmented into textile, rubber, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and other, and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:-

Thiodiglycol manufacturers

Traders and distributors of Thiodiglycol

Production Process industries

Potential investors

Raw material suppliers

Nationalized laboratory

Regional Analysis:-

Asia Pacific is the largest market of thiodiglycol due to widely utilization as a solvent for dyes in textile industry, especially in China region. On the other hand, increasing demand for agrochemical industry in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific largest consumer of the global thiodiglycol market followed by increasing in the consumption of thiodiglycol market in North America region.

In North America region, Thiodiglycol market is driven by agricultural, pharmaceutical, rubber, and others industry. In-addition, the third largest market of thiodiglycol is Europe region due to large consumption in agriculture and pharmaceutical industry.

Browse complete report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/thiodiglycol-market-3274

TABLE OF CONTENTS:-

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5 Industry Overview Of Global Thiodiglycol Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

To Be Continue……

List of Tables:-

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Thiodiglycol Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Thiodiglycol Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Thiodiglycol Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Thiodiglycol Market: By Country, 2016-2023

To Be Continue…..

About Market Research Future:-

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:-

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]