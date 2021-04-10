Tuck Rental Market Segmentation, Growth, Size, Share Forecast 2018 to 2023

The global Tuck Rental Market is expected to progress with ~15.3% CAGR from 2019–2024.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures spread across 88 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content and market synopsis on “Global Truck Rental Market from 2018–2024.”

The end users of truck leasing such as agencies, government, private organizations, and individuals are continuously working towards optimizing the operational risks of trucks through its life cycle. The truck rental minimizes the operational risk of the truck industry rising from seasonal transport demand or uncertainty of contracts and consequently combined with the leasing truck. This is the factors expected to boost the global truck rental market during the forecast period. The global tuck rental market is estimated to witness ~15.3% CAGR from 2019–2024.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global tuck rental market are Advantage Rent-a-car (US), Avis Budget Group Inc. (US), Budget Car Rental (US), MAX Rental.lu AG (Luxembourg), AMERCO (US), PACCAR Leasing Company (US), Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P. (US), Ryder System, Inc. (US), Sixt SE (Germany), United Rentals, Inc. (US) Almano (US), and Europcar (UK).

Segmentation:

The global truck rental market is segmented based on truck type, lease type, and region. On the basis of truck type, the global market has been divided into heavy commercial truck and light commercial vehicle. On the basis of lease type, the global market has been divided into finance lease and full-service lease.

On the basis of truck type, the heavy commercial truck segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global truck rental market. The continuously growing cross-border and intercontinental trucking industry, is expected to drive the growth of the heavy commercial truck segment in the global truck rental market.

On the basis of lease type, the full-service lease type segment is expected to register for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period in the global truck rental market. The increased demand for full-service lease type as it manages all the operating costs of trucks, such as maintenance, repairs, taxes, licensing, and roadside assistance. This type of leasing minimizes the administrative costs associated with operating a truck and enables truck operators to focus on their main business more.

Industry News

In 2019, Avis Budget Group Inc. (US) partnered with Fetch, the self-service truck startup, to offer self-serve, on-demand truck rental by making trucks more accessible to help meet customers by offering truck for rent for as little as an hour at a time, a level of flexibility not previously available.

In 2019, Penske Truck Leasing announced the relocation of its Dubuque, Iowa facility to cater to the growing customer-base. It has decided to build a new state-of-the-art facility that offers contract truck fleet maintenance, full-service truck leasing, consumer and commercial truck rental, and connected fleet solutions, a value-added resource to help customers address issues and options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging and high-growth segments. The market data comprises the necessary assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global tuck rental market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both, historical market values and pricing and cost analysis.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Model

Market Landscape

3.1. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1. Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4. Segment Rivalry

3.1.5. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2. Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Market Trends

Continue…

