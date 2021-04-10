Uterine Fibroid Market is Set to project Reliable CAGR of 3.24% During Forecast 2017-2022

Market Overview

Uterine Fibroids are the abnormal growth that gets developed inside or on the wall of a woman’s uterus. These are also known as leiomyoma or myomas. These are noncancerous growths that cause symptoms such as heavy bleeding between or during the menstrual cycle, pain in pelvis or lower back, increased menstrual cramping, swelling enlargement of the abdomen.

The U.S. uterine fibroid market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures. The increasing prevalence of uterine fibroids and growing number of hysterectomy surgeries every year in this region are some of the factors driving the market for this disease. There are several other treatment options available now a days in U.S. that are driving the overall uterine fibroids market such as self-help techniques, pharmacotherapy, uterine artery embolization and invasive surgical procedures (myomectomy & hysterectomy). The U.S. Uterine Fibroids market is expected to reach USD 39,993.2 million in 2022.

Major Key Players

Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.)

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)

CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.)

R. Bard (U.S.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Hologic (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K)

GE Healthcare (U.K)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

are some of the leading players at the cutting edge of the competition in the market of Uterine Fibroid.

Segments

S. Uterine Fibroid Market has been segmented based on type which comprises of Subserosal Fibroids, Intramural Fibroids, Submucosal Fibroids and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into Medical Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, Computed tomography (CT), Ultrasounds and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into Uterine Fibroid Embolization, Magnetic Resonance Guided Focused Ultrasound, Myolysis, Endometrial Ablation, Hysterectomy and Myomectomy.

Regional Analysis

The market of Uterine Fibroid devices is much higher in the United States region, owing to its high prevalence in African- American race, change in lifestyle. According to one large cohort study of NIS on African-American women in Maryland, uterine fibroids was the cause of 65.4% of total 53,000 women undergoing hysterectomy.

Moreover, most of the major market players belong from this region, thus they introduce the advance technology firstly in the United States in comparison to others region. Additionally the market players of this region also involve in export of Uterine Fibroid devices in the developing regions of Asia Pacific for meeting the unmet needs. Also Government of developing countries are willing to adopt advanced treatment option available in developed countries, in order to improve the quality of life of their citizen, which fuel the market of Uterine Fibroid devices. Countries like India and China are more focused market for United States market players owing to the huge patient population and growing purchasing power as compare to other countries in this region. Thus, the players belong from the United States have opportunity of increase the market share and maximize the profit by exporting to these nations.

Intended Audience

Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Manufacturers

Uterine Fibroid Devices and Drug Suppliers

Private Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

