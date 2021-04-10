Vaccines Market Share Expected to Reach USD 64.53 BN by 2027 with Top Industry Experts as PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bavarian Nordic

Industry report for “Global Vaccines market” by The Insight Partners comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

Market Overview

According to a new market research study titled ‘Vaccines Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, and Patient Type. The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to due to growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

Market Growth Analysis

In addition to the funds from traditional research-funding institutions, the Gates Foundation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D of new vaccines against the leading killers of children and adults everywhere. GAVI has established public-private partnerships to accelerate late-stage development and introduction of priority vaccines against diseases such as rotavirus and pneumococcus.

These partnerships are designed to work with governments, donors, and industry to streamline demand, supply, and financing decisions. They coordinate and fund the efforts of partners supporting national decision makers whether to introduce these new products, ensuring a reliable and sustainable supply of affordable vaccine to developing countries, and reducing risks and creating incentives for private investment to ensure access to the product.

Leading Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in vaccines market are

PFIZER INC

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Panacea Biotec Limited

Astellas Pharma Inc.

NOVAVAX, INC.

VBI Vaccines Inc

Bavarian Nordic.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December, 2018, The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, Sanofi’s dengue vaccine.

The marketing authorization follows the October 18, 2018, recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Detailed Segmentation

The global vaccines market on the patient type is segmented into pediatric patients and adult patients. In 2018, the pediatric segment held a largest market share of 70.0% of the vaccines market, by patient type.

This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as external immunization is necessary for the new borns. Moreover, vaccines have helped the children in staying healthy and been successful to save millions of lives for more than 50 years.

Regional Framework

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe -U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) – Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) – Brazil, Argentina

