Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of USD 1.32 Billion By 2025

Industry report for “Global Varicose Veins Treatment Devices market” by The Insight Partners comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain a deeper insight of the industry performance.

The disease is highly prevalent among the adult population worldwide generating sustainable burden of the global healthcare spending. The increasing incidence of the venous diseases such as varicose veins can thus increase the growth of global varicose veins treatment market. According to the American Society for Vascular Surgery (ASVS) 2015, at least 20 to 25 million Americans have varicose veins.

Statistics further show that 17% of men and 33% of women have varicose veins. In fact, more people are unable to work due to vein disorders than due to arterial disease. According to a survey report published by Sigvaris, in industrialized countries, over 30% of women and about 10% of men consult physicians for venous signs and symptoms of the legs.

Market Players

Alma Lasers

AngioDynamics

VVT Med

F care systems

Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Energist Ltd.

Medtronic

biolitec AG

Miravas

Market Segmentation

Product Insights

The global varicose veins treatment devices market by product was led by ablation devices segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 67.1% of the varicose veins treatment devices market, by product. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, owing to the various technological advancements made by the market players during the recent years.

Treatment Insights

The varicose veins treatment devices market by treatment was segmented into, injection sclerotherapy, endovenous ablation, and surgical ligation. The endovenous ablation segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment. The segment is also expected to dominate during the year 2025, owing to the advantages offered by the technique that majorly include its minimally invasive nature over the traditional surgical methods, lesser complications, better and faster results and others.

End User Insights

The varicose veins end user devices market by end user was segmented into, hospitals, specialized clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market, by end user with a share of around 61.9%.

The segment is also expected to dominate during the year 2025, owing to increasing number of hospitals and the availability of technologically advanced options as well as techniques for the treatment of varicose veins.

