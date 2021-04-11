Automotive Logistics Market Future Growth Prospect and Trends to 2027 by Top Key Players DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS

The Automotive Logistics Market is among the fastest-growing branches of economy. To be successful in this rapidly evolving, highly competitive sector, companies need high-quality, up-to-date information and insight. The Insight Partners Research Publications have been providing research and market analysis services for the Automotive Logistics Market sectors.

Logistics services used by automotive manufacturers for the movement of vehicles and the related parts and components across different countries or markets in the world is termed as automotive logistics. These automotive vendors’ partners with different 3PL and 4PL providers, which enable the vendors to attain cost-effective logistics approach. The automotive industry makes use of logistics service for the complete management of resource procurement, storage, and movement to other locations.

DHL

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker logistics

DSV A/S

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics

An exclusive Automotive Logistics Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Automotive Logistics Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

The “Global Automotive Logistics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, services, sector, and geography. The global automotive logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and aftermarket logistics/reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

Automotive Logistics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive logistics market in these regions.

