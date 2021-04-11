CASTING LINERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Casting Liners Industry

Casting Liners are used in industries that need a reliable working surface to cast their products onto for curing and/or solidification.

Casting Liners are available with both paper and film bases on a variety of different coatings with a low transfer and low extractable release. Different surface chemistries are also available such as gloss, matte and textures.

Global Casting Liners market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Casting Liners.

This report researches the worldwide Casting Liners market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Casting Liners breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Casting Liners capacity, production, value, price and market share of Casting Liners in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mondi Group

The Griff Network

Saint-Gobain

GC Europe

Jiande Xingming Special Foundry

Casting Liners Breakdown Data by Type

Easy to Release

Moderate

Tight

Casting Liners Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Aerospace

Protective Clothing

Marine

Furniture

Medical Bed Covers

Casting Liners Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Casting Liners Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Casting Liners capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Casting Liners manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Casting Liners Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Casting Liners Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Casting Liners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Easy to Release

1.4.3 Moderate

1.4.4 Tight

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Casting Liners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Aerospace

1.5.4 Protective Clothing

1.5.5 Marine

1.5.6 Furniture

1.5.7 Medical Bed Covers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Casting Liners Production

2.1.1 Global Casting Liners Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Casting Liners Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Casting Liners Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Casting Liners Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Casting Liners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Casting Liners Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Casting Liners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Casting Liners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Casting Liners Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Casting Liners Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Casting Liners Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Casting Liners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Casting Liners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Casting Liners Production by Regions

4.1 Global Casting Liners Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Casting Liners Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Casting Liners Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Casting Liners Production

4.2.2 United States Casting Liners Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Casting Liners Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Casting Liners Production

4.3.2 Europe Casting Liners Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Casting Liners Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Casting Liners Production

4.4.2 China Casting Liners Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Casting Liners Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Casting Liners Production

4.5.2 Japan Casting Liners Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Casting Liners Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Casting Liners Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Casting Liners Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Casting Liners Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Casting Liners Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Casting Liners Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Casting Liners Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Casting Liners Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Casting Liners Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Casting Liners Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Casting Liners Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Casting Liners Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Casting Liners Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Liners Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Casting Liners Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Casting Liners Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Casting Liners Revenue by Type

6.3 Casting Liners Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Casting Liners Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Casting Liners Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Casting Liners Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Mondi Group

8.1.1 Mondi Group Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Casting Liners

8.1.4 Casting Liners Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 The Griff Network

8.2.1 The Griff Network Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Casting Liners

8.2.4 Casting Liners Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Saint-Gobain

8.3.1 Saint-Gobain Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Casting Liners

8.3.4 Casting Liners Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 GC Europe

8.4.1 GC Europe Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Casting Liners

8.4.4 Casting Liners Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Jiande Xingming Special Foundry

8.5.1 Jiande Xingming Special Foundry Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Casting Liners

8.5.4 Casting Liners Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Casting Liners Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Casting Liners Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Casting Liners Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Casting Liners Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Casting Liners Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Casting Liners Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Casting Liners Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Casting Liners Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Casting Liners Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Casting Liners Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Continued….

