Data Masking Technology Market 2018-2027 | Market Insights, Global Demand Analysis By Component, Size, & Share

The global data masking technology market is segmented by component into software and services (managed services, professional services); by end user into BFSI, retail industry, telecomm industry, health care industry, education industry, automobile industry, public sector industry and others; by type into ETL, in-place masking and dynamic masking; by deployment model into cloud and on- premise.

Data masking is also referred as pseudonymization, data de-identification and anonymization. It is a technology of protecting sensitive data by replacing original data with fabricated but realistic data. By masking data, enterprises allow data to be safely used in situations where real data is not needed. The Data masking technology market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR due to the need to protect data from unauthorized exposures.

In terms of regional platform, North America holds the latest market share in data masking technology due to strong IT & cloud infrastructure associated with the presence of many key players and generation large amount of data which demands data security. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing market for data masking technology in terms of revenue due to rising flow of data and adoption of IOT and remote sensors across many industries.

Rising Demand for Dynamic Masking

The market for dynamic data masking is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecasted period. Dynamic data masking solutions protects sensitive and personal data while providing security to cloud-based initiatives which is expected to increase the growth of data masking technology market over the forecasted period. Growing need for protected big data by dynamically masking sensitive information in Hadoop further expected to boost the growth of data masking technology market over the forecasted period.

Dynamic data masking is designed in a way to secure data in real time for non-live systems and live production. Dynamic data masking masks all sensitive data in real time which results as sensitive information never leaves the database. Dynamic data masking permits all authorized personnel to perform any type of action on the database without accessing real data. These features of dynamic data masking are expected to drive the growth of data masking technology market over the forecasted period.

The report titled “Data Masking Technology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global data masking technology market in terms of market segmentation by component, by end user, by type, by deployment model and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the data masking technology market which includes company profiling of Informatica, CA Technologies, Delphix, IBM Corporation, Compuware Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mentis and Micro Focus. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global data masking technology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

