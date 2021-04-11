GAS DISTRIBUTED CONTROL SYSTEMS (DCS) MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
Automation control systems are an integral part of the oil and gas industry as they ensure accuracy and precision. DCS are some of the extensively used automation control systems in the oil and gas industry.
In 2018, the global Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gas Distributed Control Systems (DCS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Emerson Electric
Honeywell International
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Devices
Software System
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil Processing
Oil Transport
Oil Drilling
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
