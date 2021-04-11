Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop—and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when.

AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns. The output can be a projection of market demand, which in turn could drive raw material sourcing, human staffing, financing decisions, inventory, maintenance of equipment, and energy consumption.

The growth of this market is driven by growing usage of big data technology and industrial IoT in the manufacturing industry, extensive usage of robotics, increased in usage of computer vision technology by manufacturing companies, cross-industry partnerships, and significant increase in venture capital investments.

The worldwide market for Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Intel Corporation

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Alphabet Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

General Electric Company

Data RPM, Sight Machine

General Vision, Inc

Rockwell, Automation Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor and Electronics

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing, with sales, revenue, and price of Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

