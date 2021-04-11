Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Biometric Authentication is the process of comparing data for the person’s characteristics to that person’s biometric “template” in order to determine resemblance. The reference model is first store in a database or a secure portable element like a smart card. The data stored is then compared to the person’s biometric data to be authenticated. Here it is the person’s identity which is being verified.

Biometric identification consists of determining the identity of a person. The aim is to capture an item of biometric data from this person. It can be a photo of their face, a record of their voice, or an image of their fingerprint. This data is then compared to the biometric data of several other persons kept in a database.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biometric Authentication & Identification in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing Popularity of Wearable Technology, Increasing Adoption of E-Commerce Services, Provision of Second/Third Level of Security Using Multimodal Biometric Authentication Systems, Increasing Government Support through Organizations such as DHS (Homeland Security), Increasing Adoption of Biometric Authentication in Banking And Healthcare Sector (E-Banking And Mobile Payments) and Increased Security & Convenience for Consumers.

The worldwide market for Biometric Authentication & Identification is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Safran (France)

NEC (Japan)

Thales (France)

Fujitsu (Japan)

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

Precise Biometrics (Sweden)

Aware (US)

Secunet Security Networks (Germany)

Cross Match Technologies (US)

Stanley Black & Decker (France)

Cognitec Systems (Germany),

Daon (US)

Facebanx (UK)

BIO-key International (US)

Securiport (US)

M2SYS Technology (US)

Suprema (South Korea)

Qualcomm (US)

Fulcrum Biometrics (US)

VASCO Data Security International (US)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government

Military and defense

Healthcare

Banking and finance

Consumer electronics

Security (residential security and commercial security)

Travel and Immigration

Automotive

Others (utility, industrial, and entertainment)

Chapter 1, to describe Biometric Authentication and Identification Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Biometric Authentication and Identification, with sales, revenue, and price of Biometric Authentication and Identification, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Biometric Authentication and Identification, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Biometric Authentication and Identification market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biometric Authentication and Identification sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biometric Authentication and Identification by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biometric Authentication and Identification by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biometric Authentication and Identification by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biometric Authentication and Identification by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Biometric Authentication and Identification by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Biometric Authentication and Identification Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

