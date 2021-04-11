Global Investment Management Software Market Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2024
This report studies the Investment Management Software Market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.
Scope of the Report:
Investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities. And the Investment management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Investment management software is mainly used for three applications: SME, Large Enterprise, Personal Use, Others. And Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 92% of the global total in 2016.
The global Investment management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Investment management software sales will reach about 2392 Million USD in 2017 from 1214 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.
The global Investment Management Software market is valued at 2390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4520 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Investment Management Software.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Investment Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Investment Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Misys
SS&C Tech
SimCorp
Eze Software
eFront
Macroaxis
Dynamo Software
Elysys
S.A.G.E.
TransparenTech
Riskturn
SoftTarget
ProTrak International
PortfolioShop
Beiley Software
Quant IX Software
Quicken
OWL Software
Vestserve
APEXSOFT
Avantech Software
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-premises
Cloud-based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
SME
Large Enterprise
Personal Use
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Investment Management Software Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Investment Management Software Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Investment Management Software Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Investment Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Investment Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Investment Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Investment Management Software Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Investment Management Software by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Investment Management Software Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Investment Management Software Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Investment Management Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
