Global MABS Resin Market Research Report 2018

In this report, the Global MABS Resin market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global MABS Resin market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the MABS Resin market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the MABS Resin market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global MABS Resin market is valued at 428.75 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 458.07 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 0.95% between 2018 and 2024.

The major players in global MABS Resin market include

Toray

LG Chem

Chi Mei

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Styrolution

Techno-UMG

Denka

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre

NIPPON A&L

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of MABS Resin in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

Japan

Korea

Malaysia

Taiwan

Europe

China

North America

Global Other

On the basis of product, the MABS Resin market is primarily split into

General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Appliance Industry

3C Products

Toys

Medical Industry

Other

