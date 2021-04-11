Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The major players in global Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market include
Indo-MIM
GKN Sinter Metals
ARC Group
Nippon Piston Ring
Schunk
NetShape Technology
Form Technologies
CN Innovations
Dou Yee Technologies
CMG Technologies
Smith Metal Products
GIAN
Dean Group International
Taiwan Powder Technology
Future High-Tech
Sintex
Praxis Powder Technology
ASH Industries
ATW Companies
Parmaco
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Metal Injection Molding (MIM) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Region
On the basis of product, the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) market is primarily split into
Stainless Steel
Steel
Magnetic Alloys
Copper
Others Alloys
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Electronic
Automotive
Industrial Components
Medical & Dental
Firearms
Consumer Products
Others
