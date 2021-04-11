Global Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 10.8% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Pre Owned Luxury Goods Market – By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Bags and Accessories, Cosmetics and Fragrances, Jewellery and Watches, Other Luxury Goods) By Demography (Men, Women) By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Pre-owned Luxury Goods Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Pre-Owned Luxury Goods Market accounted for USD 25,398.0 million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 45,696.6 million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.

Pre-owned luxury goods are ideal choice for the high-end fashion as they offer luxury goods at lesser price. Further, the high costs of rents and education are adding uncertainty to the job market, these are the major reasons, which makes consumers to save money and reduce their frequency of purchases. In addition to this, also the United Arab Emirates is one of the most attractive countries in the Middle East region for the luxury brands, which makes it a strategic center for companies to enter into the regional market.

According to the GCC statistical center, Saudi Arabia captured around 57.7% of the disposable income in the GCC and is followed by United Arab Emirates with a percentage of 28.5. Further, with this rising disposable income in the region, the population is shifting towards the pre-owned luxury goods. Also, the consumers across the regions are adopting second hand luxury goods in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. Moreover, consumers are adopting second hand goods in order to cut their expenses on purchase of luxury items and expensive goods. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market in the upcoming years.

Increasing number of start-ups in the field of pre-owned luxury goods is opening a gateway opportunity for the market to grow in the upcoming years. In addition to this, United Arab Emirates, Dubai and other countries are most attractive countries in the field of pre-owned luxury goods which is indulging many start-up companies to enter into the market. Further, this factor is likely to impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market over the forecasted period.

Authenticity is especially crucial in the context of second-hand luxury goods market as the risk a consumer perceives in terms of authenticity is increasing. Further, the fear of inauthenticity is increasing in the customer to customer markets, which is believed to hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Outlook:

In the terms of geography, the pre-owned luxury goods market is analyzed into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Europe is slated to account for highest percentage of market share in overall pre-owned luxury goods market during the forecast period. Europe pre-owned luxury goods market was held at USD 8,355.9 million in 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD 13,932.9 million by the end of 2023, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between 2018 and 2023.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of pre-owned luxury goods market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Clothing

– Footwear

– Bags & Accessories

– Jewelry & Watches

– Other Luxury Goods

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– THELUXURYCLOSET.COM

– My Luxury Bargain

– Fashionphile, LLC

– Yoogi’s Closet, Inc.

– Collector Square

– Vestiaire Collective

– DuaVivo

– Luxepolis Retail Services Pvt Ltd

– CONNECT JAPAN LUXURY

– Crown & Caliber LLC

– Other Prominent Players

Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.

