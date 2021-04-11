Global PVC Compound Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global PVC Compound market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global PVC Compound market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global PVC Compound market status and forecast, categorizes the global PVC Compound market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The most versatile thermoplastic material commercially available in a variety of compounded forms to cover a wide range of hardness and flexibility applications is PVC. It has good physical strength and excellent resistance to water and chemicals. The PVC characteristics are when the flame is withdrawn and difficult to ignite and have self-extinguishing.
PVC resin is liable to degradation on heating and is a very tricky material to process, unless properly compounded. This places a great deal of responsibility on the compounding technologist. The use of compounding is to mix the resin and other additives into a homogeneous state of processing. These compounds use for the manufacture of finished products. It is impossible to process PVC resin without the addition of certain compounding ingredients such as heat stabilizers and lubricants.
The global PVC Compound industry has a low concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, and Europe, such as Westlake Chemical, Mexichem, Aurora Plastics, Benvic Europe and INEOS Compounds. At present, Westlake Chemical is the world leader, holding 23.5% production market share in 2016.
PVC Compound downstream is wide and recently PVC Compound has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Wire & Cable, Pipe & Fitting, the PVC Compound market is mainly driven by growing demand for Profiles & Tubes. Profiles & Tubes accounts for nearly 25.8% of total downstream consumption of PVC Compound in global.
PVC Compound can be mainly divided into Non-Plasticised PVC and Plasticised PVC, which Plasticised PVC captures about 65% of PVC Compound market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from North America are the major leaders in the international market of PVC Compound.
The global PVC Compound market is valued at 3140 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3140 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Westlake Chemical
Mexichem
Aurora Plastics
Benvic Europe
INEOS Compounds
Vinyl Compounds
Teknor Apex
Flex Technologies
Roscom
EMPOL/IFFCO
Cary Compound
S&E Specialty Polymers
Sylvin Technologies
Konnark Polymer
Mazda Plastic
Thevinyl
ACTEGA
PolyOne
Hanwha (Korea)
Kingfa (China)
Thai Plastics
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Non-Plasticised PVC
Plasticised PVC
By Application, the market can be split into
Pipe & Fitting
Profiles & Tubes
Wire & Cable
Film & Sheet
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global PVC Compound capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key PVC Compound manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PVC Compound are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
PVC Compound Manufacturers
PVC Compound Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
PVC Compound Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
