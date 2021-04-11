Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Specialty Carbon Black market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Specialty Carbon Black breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Carbon black (subtypes are acetylene black, channel black, furnace black, lamp black and thermal black) is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as FCC tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, with the addition of a small amount of vegetable oil. Carbon black is a form of paracrystalline carbon that has a high surface-area-to-volume ratio, albeit lower than that of activated carbon.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 5.58% of average growth rate. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions. For the developing country, China to grow at a fast pace annually and may become the largest region in the future in terms of Carbon Black consumption.
United States Cabot special carbon black plant in order to comply with environmental regulations revised, increasing the need for process control and equipment investment and operating costs and environmental management costs are also increasing, so the company decided from October 1, 2014, worldwide the special carbon black prices by 8%.Cabot’s price may spread to the world, with the increase in global environmental pressures, small factories operating costs would increase, would be positive for the large black giant.
We tend to believe that this industry is now close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing.
Global Specialty Carbon Black market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Carbon Black.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Specialty Carbon Black capacity, production, value, price and market share of Specialty Carbon Black in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Orion Engineered Carbons
Cabot Corporation
Birla Carbon
Denka Company
Phillips Carbon Black
Mitsubishi Chemical
Tokai Carbon
China Synthetic Rubber
Imerys
Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials
Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials
Beilum Carbon Chemical
Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon
Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry
Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy
Omsk Carbon Group
Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical
Geotech International
Specialty Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Type
Lamp Black
Acetylene Black
Gas Black
Others
Specialty Carbon Black Breakdown Data by Application
Plastics
Printing Ink
Paint
Other Application
Specialty Carbon Black Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Specialty Carbon Black Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Specialty Carbon Black capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Specialty Carbon Black manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Carbon Black :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
