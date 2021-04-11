Global Zirconia Oxygen Sensors Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023
Zirconia oxygen sensors are comprised of a zirconium-dioxide-based solid electrolyte. Zirconia oxygen sensors have unique characteristics, such as fast operational readiness, temperature resistance, not sensitive to hydraulic shock, etc. It is used extensively to monitor the air-to-fuel ratio of internal combustion engines.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Zirconia Oxygen Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Chinese zirconia oxygen sensors industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international zirconia oxygen sensors large manufacture country. In 2015, the production of zirconia oxygen sensors in China achieved 67991 K Pcs, which account for about 22.68% market share. In addition, the import tax rate of auto parts is 10%, which is much lower than that of the 25% for the entire vehicle in China. This policy promotes the import of auto parts instead of import the entire vehicle.
With the rapid growth of the national economy as well as the rapid development of downstream industries, Chinese zirconia oxygen sensors market demand is exuberant; provide a good opportunity for the development of zirconia oxygen sensors market and technology. Along with the development of Chinese domestic equipment, Chinese domestic equipment will be very mature and advanced, and the performance distance will be shortening compared with the imported equipment.
The worldwide market for Zirconia Oxygen Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 7350 million US$ in 2023, from 6440 million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
NGK-NTK
Bosch
Denso
Delphia
Hyundai KEFICO
UAES
FAE
Ford Parts
First Sensor
Walker Products
Honeywell
Paile International
Fujikura
Pucheng
Eaton
Ampron
Volkse
Knick Int.
AMI
Figaro Engineering
Guohua Yuanrong
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Thimble Type
Planar Type
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Motorcycle
Industrial Use
Other (plane, boat, medical, etc)
