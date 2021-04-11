Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Outlook to 2025 – Diaverum, NIPRO Medical Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Mar Cor Purification, Asahi Kasei Medical

The Insight Partners adds “Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market to 2025” to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, inclination of patients for dialysis treatment over kidney transplant are likely to drive the market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis during the coming years. The emerging economies like India in Asia Pacific region and technological advancements in hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis procedures are expected to provide growth opportunity for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.

The “Global Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, end user and geography. The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis are performed for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury. Hemodialysis helps in removing waste from body such as urea from the blood, along with maintaining proper balance of electrolytes in the blood. Peritoneal dialysis procedures are conducted in lining of the abdomen to filter the blood in people who suffer from kidney failures.

On the basis of type, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented as, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis segment is further sub-segmented into conventional, short daily and nocturnal. Peritoneal dialysis segment is further sub-segmented into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Based on product, the market is categorized as devices, consumables and services. Devices segment is further sub-segmented into machines, water treatment systems, dialyzers, and others. Consumables segment is again sub-segmented into bloodline, catheters and others. On the basis of end user, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is segmented as, hospital-based and home-based.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market based by type, product, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in terms of revenue owing to the presence of a large number of dialysis centers and focus of market players by launching new products in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to register significant growth due to increasing incidences of kidney failure and lower rate of organ transplantation.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

