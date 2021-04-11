Lithium-Ion Battery Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Panasonic Corporation , Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. , LG Chem , Sony Energy Devices Corporation , Maxwell Technologies Inc. , Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd. and Forecast to 2023

Lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require lightweight and high-energy density solutions. These batteries provide the highest energy density per weight and are mostly used in cellular phones, notebook computers, and hybrid automobiles.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lithium-Ion Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Lithium-Ion Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla Inc.

Valence Technology Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Lithium-Ion Battery Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

1.2.2 Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

1.2.3 Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

1.2.4 Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

1.2.5 Lithium Titanate (LTO)

1.2.6 Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Energy Storage Systems

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Panasonic Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Panasonic Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 LG Chem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 LG Chem Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sony Energy Devices Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sony Energy Devices Corporation Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Maxwell Technologies Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Maxwell Technologies Inc. Lithium-Ion Battery Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

