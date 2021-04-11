MEAT GLUE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Meat Glue Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Meat Glue Industry

This report studies the global market size of Meat Glue in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Meat Glue in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Meat Glue market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Meat glue is an enzyme called transglutaminase. Some meat glues are produced through the cultivation of bacteria, while others are made from the blood plasma of pigs and cows, specifically the coagulant that makes blood clot.

Major manufacturer in the market are from Japan, China & the US These manufacturers are aiming to develop new combinations of transglutaminase to be used in vegetarian food products. Various food industries such as in meat, fish, dairy, and bakery are driving the demand for microbial transglutaminase due to its easy availability and low production cost. Nowadays, the governments of many countries are also supporting the use of meat glue in a range of food products.

In 2017, the global Meat Glue market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Meat Glue market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Meat Glue include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Meat Glue include

Ajinomoto

Kinry Food Ingredients

BDF Natural Ingredients

Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering

Micro Tech Foods Ingredients

C&P Additives

Jiangsu Yiming Biological

Market Size Split by Type

Animal

Plant

Microbial

Market Size Split by Application

Meat

Fish

Processed food

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Meat Glue market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Meat Glue market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Meat Glue manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat Glue with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Meat Glue submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

