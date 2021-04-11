Non-Phthalate Plasticizers Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – BASF, Lanxess, Eastman Chemical, Exxon Mobil, LG and Forecast to 2023

Plasticizers are the chemicals added to polymers to soften the hard and brittle plastic to flexible and soft material thereby improving the toughness of the material. PVC accounts for more than 80% of the overall plasticizers consumption. Traditionally, the phthalate plasticizers were the most commonly used plasticizers across a number of applications but owing to the human health risks and environmental concerns regarding the toxic substances present in such plasticizers, the use of non-phthalate plasticizers is projected to grow significantly. The non-phthalate plasticizers are mainly used for sensitive applications such as food contact, medial and toys primarily and things that involve close human contact majorly toys and childcare applications. Non-phthalate plasticizers are effective alternative to the traditional/conventional plasticizers which are toxic in nature and are harmful for direct human contact.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Non-Phthalate Plasticizers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global non phthalate plasticizers is dominated by Asia Pacific region. The region has seen an increase in demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the rapid growth of construction industry in the region. Moreover, other end use industries are also anticipated to have positive impact on the Asia Pacific non phthalate plasticizer market. North America and Europe are also anticipated to show significant demand for non-phthalate plasticizer owing to the stringent regulations prohibiting the use of traditional phthalate plasticizers. Regions such as Latin America and Middle East and Africa have shown a moderate demand for non-phthalate plasticizers as compared to other regions. Japan is also projected to remain a lucrative region for the growth of non-phthalate plasticizers.

The worldwide market for Non-Phthalate Plasticizers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Lanxess

Eastman Chemical

Exxon Mobil

LG

Oxea

UPC Group

Teknor Apex

Extruflex

Hanwha Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adipates

Terephthalates

Trimellitates

Epoxies

Benzoates

Aliphatics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Wire Cables

Adhesives and Sealants

Food Industry

Toys and Sports Goods

Medical Devices

Others

2.3.1 Business Overview

