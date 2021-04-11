Plant-based Beverages Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027– Top Key players like Blue Diamond Growers, Califia Farms, Danone S.A., Hain Celestial Group, Kikkoman Corporation

Plant-based beverages refer to the beverages sourced from or based on fruits, vegetables, whole grains and other plant forms. These sources do not rely on animal for meat and dairy and are considered vegan. Coconut milk, almond milk, fruit juices, tea and coffee are some examples of plant-based beverages. These are an excellent replacement for the consumers who are intolerant to lactose and allergic towards dairy products. In many cases, plant-based beverages are often as healthy as dairy food. Plant-based beverages promote healthier eating habits and provide more nutritional value in terms of vitamins, minerals and healthy fats compared to dairy beverages. In addition, these promote cardiovascular and bone health and prevent risks of cancer.

The plant-based beverages market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing consumer trend towards veganism coupled with health benefits associated with plant-based beverages. Increasing incidents of lactose intolerance and milk allergies have led to the replacement of dairy milk with plant-based beverages fuelling market growth. However, high prices of the product compared to dairy milk is likely to restrict the plant-based beverages market growth. Nonetheless, the integration of value-added ingredients and flavor innovations offer significant growth opportunities for the plant-based beverages market and the key players involved.

The report also includes the profiles of key plant-based beverages companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

Blue Diamond Growers

Califia Farms

Danone S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Kikkoman Corporation

Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC.

Pulmuone Foods USA, Inc.

Pureharvest

Ripple Foods

SunOpta Inc.

The global plant-based beverages market is segmented on the basis of source, nature, format, packaging and distribution channel. Based on source, the market is segmented as dairy alternatives, RTD drinks and plant-based juices. On the basis of the nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional. The market on the basis of the format, is classified as regular and flavored. By packaging, the market is segmented as glass bottles, plastic bottles & pouches, carton packaging and cans. The market by distribution channel is segmented as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, independent small groceries, specialty stores and online retailers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global plant-based beverages market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The plant-based beverages market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting plant-based beverages market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the plant-based beverages market in these regions.

