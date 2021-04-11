Vocational Training Market Rise at 9.8% CAGR to 2024 | Adobe Systems, Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos

Global Vocational Training Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Vocational training is education that prepares people to work in various jobs, a craft, or as a technician. A vocational school is a type of educational institution specifically designed to provide vocational education. Vocational education can take place at the post-secondary, further education, and higher education level; and can interact with the apprenticeship system.

Vocational Training are mainly classified into the following types: Technical and Non-Technical. Technical is the most widely used type which takes up about 67.45% of the total in 2017 in Global.

Vocational Training applications are Students and Office Workers and Office Workers was the most widely used area which took up about 76.45% of the global total in 2017.

The industry is relatively fragment, the key brand include Adobe Systems Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStreamHewlett Packard Enterprise, IMC, Inspired ELearning, International Business, Machines(IBM), IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft and so on.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Adobe Systems, Articulate Global, Assima, Bit Media, Blackboard, Career Education, Cegos, Cisco Systems, City & Guilds Kineo, Desire2Learn, Fischer, Knoblauch, HealthStream, HPE, IMC, Inspired ELearning, IBM, IntraLearn Software, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Microsoft

According to this study, over the next five years the Vocational Training market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 48200 million by 2024, from US$ 30100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Vocational Training business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Vocational Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vocational Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vocational Training market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vocational Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vocational Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vocational Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

