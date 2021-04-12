2019 Graphite Market Size, Application Analysis, Growth Trends, Regional Outlook and Future Prospects 2027

Graphite is an allotrope of carbon which reflects the properties of both metals and non-metals such as high electrical & thermal conductivity, high melting point, chemical inertness, lubricity thereby making it useful for a diverse range of industrial applications. Graphite can intercalate lithium ions without significant damage from swelling which makes it the dominant anode material in lithium-ion batteries. Also, graphite is majorly used in manufacturing and metallurgy.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global graphite market is projected to witness growth opportunities owing to the increased demand for lithium-ion batteries. This increased demand is attributed to the ever-growing market for portable devices and gadgets and other technological advancements and innovations. Introduction of lightweight materials in aircraft components such as carbon fiber-reinforced polymers also has triggered graphite production. Moreover, increasing demand for graphite, mainly in the steel industry as a

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Asbury Carbons

Focus Graphite Inc.

GrafTech International Ltd.

Graphite India Limited

HEG Limited

Hexagon Resources Limited

Mason Graphite

Mersen

NextSource Materials Inc

SGL Carbon

The global Graphite market is broadly segmented into type, application, and end-user industry. The global graphite market by type is distributed as natural graphite and synthetic graphite. By application, the market is sub-segmented to lubrication, refractories, batteries, foundry and others. Based on the end-user industry, the classification of the graphite market is the electronics, metallurgy, and others.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Graphite market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Graphite market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2019 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Graphite market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Graphite market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Graphite market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Graphite market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Graphite market through the segments and sub-segments.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Graphite market.

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Graphite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

