2019 Luggage Bag Market Overview, Development Status and Outlook to 2024

Extensive analysis of the “Global Luggage Bag Market” report is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

This report studies the luggage bags, covering trolley bags in generaland Hard Luggage Trolley Bags.

Scope of the Report:

Hypermarket channel continues to witness the strongest growth amongst all channels suggesting that Indian consumers are showing preference towards affordable luggage and convenience of modern shopping formats which are clean and air conditioned. E-commerce is another channel to look for in the near future as it rapidly expands with Indian consumers. Affordable luxury brands continue to grow well in India

The worldwide market for Luggage Bag is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Luggage Bag in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Casual Luggage Bag

Travel Luggage Bag

Business Luggage Bag

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Luggage Bag product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Luggage Bag, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Luggage Bag in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Luggage Bag competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Luggage Bag breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Luggage Bag market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Luggage Bag sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Luggage Bag Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Luggage Bag Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Luggage Bag by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Luggage Bag by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Luggage Bag by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Luggage Bag by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Luggage Bag by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Luggage Bag Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Luggage Bag Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Luggage Bag Market Forecast (2019-2024)

