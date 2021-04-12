2019 Pillow Industry Analysis and Forecasts in Research Report 2024
A pillow is a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. The pillow is a kind of sleep tool. Generally, the pillow could provide sleep comfort. From the understanding of modern medical research, human spine is a straight line from the front view, but three physiological curves from the side view. In order to protect the normal physiological neck bending protection, pillow should be used when sleeping.
Scope of the Report:
Pillow refers to a support for the head used while sleeping on a bed. It contains cotton pillow, down pillow, memory foam pillow, and others. The pillow industry is characterized by a large number of competitors, none of which are dominant. As raw materials are easily available and downstream market is wide, so manufacturers of pillow are distributed around the world.
With the rapid development of economy and people’s living standards gradually improved, global demand for pillow is increasing. The major downstream is household application. In 2015, household application accounts for 69.13% of global consumption, while commerce application takes 30.87%.
China is the dominate consumer in pillow industry. The sales volume of China was 300 Million PCS in 2015, occupied about 27.17% of the total amount. Europe is second consumer, with the sales volume of 236 Million PCS, and the sales market share of 21.36% in 2015.
The worldwide market for Pillow is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 14700 million US$ in 2024, from 10900 million US$ in 2019, .
This report focuses on the Pillow in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cotton Pillow
Down & Feather Pillow
Memory Foam Pillow
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Household
Commerce
