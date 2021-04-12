Air Cargo Market is expected to grow at a Robust CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2027 | Key Players are FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines

The global air cargo market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

Latest market study on “Air Cargo Market to 2027 by Type (Air Mail and Air Freight); Service (Express and Regular); and End User (Retail, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the air cargo market is estimated to reach US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027 from US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018. The report includes key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Air Cargo Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

For More Information, Ask Sample Copy of Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001311/

What the report features:-

• Global analysis of Air Cargo Market from 2019 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

• Forecast and analysis of Air Cargo Market by technology, connectivity, application and geography from 2019 – 2027

• Forecast and analysis of Air Cargo Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:- FedEx Express, UPS Airlines, DHL Aviation, Emirates, Cathay Pacific Airways, Korean Air Cargo, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines Cargo, China Airlines, British Airways, Cargolux, ANA CARGO, and Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company among others.

An exclusive Air Cargo Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Air Cargo Market By technology, connectivity, application and geography – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Air Cargo Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Although global economic growth is estimated to surge in aggregate during the forecast period, this covers a broad range in regional as well as country-level performance. Economic activity in the developed economies is anticipated to grow at a similar pace as they were during the past five years, with moderate slowdowns in the US and Japan, being compensated by sturdier growth in the Eurozone. The latter is expected to support incoming demand for air cargo into Europe on the major trade lanes between North America and Asia.

Asia Pacific dominates the global air cargo market, followed by Europe. The growth in Asia Pacific region is highly influenced by the burgeoning e-commerce market in the developing economies of the region, as well as, the presence of strong manufacturing sector. The strong e-commerce sector of the region has resulted in increased cross-border e-commerce sales. For instance, air cargo hubs are becoming gradually important for the e-commerce growth, as e-commerce giants, integrators as well as carriers are strengthening their package sorting and automation competences, coupled with expanding networks with an aim to acquire a larger portion of the growing demand.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Air Cargo Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

The report segments the global air cargo market as follows:

Global Air Cargo Market – By Type

• Air Mail

• Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

• Express

• Regular

Global Air Cargo Market – By End-user

• Retail

• Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

• Food & Beverage

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

Global Air Cargo Market – By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Australia

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

• South America

o Brazil

o Rest of South America (SAM)

Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001311/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: www.theinsightpartners.com