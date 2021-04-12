Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast evolving as the go-to technology for companies across the world to personalise experience for individuals. The rudimentary applications AI include bring smarter chat-bots for customer service, personalising services for individuals, and even placing an AI robot for self-service at banks. Beyond these basic applications, banks can implement the technology for bringing in more efficiency to their back-office and even reduce fraud and security risks.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Positive rise of AI-based application in BFSI such as customer support, fraud detection, and improving employee efficiency, buoyed the AI in BFSI market.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market size was 2500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3602597-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-bfsi-market-size

The key players covered in this study

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc

IBM Corporation

Avaamo Inc

Baidu Inc

Cape Analytics LLC

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine Learning (ML)

Natural Language processing (NLP)

Predictive Analytics

Machine Vision

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Insurance

Wealth management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3602597-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-bfsi-market-size

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Machine Learning (ML)

1.4.3 Natural Language processing (NLP)

1.4.4 Predictive Analytics

1.4.5 Machine Vision

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Insurance

1.5.4 Wealth management

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in China

7.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

7.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in India

10.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

10.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google Inc.

12.1.1 Google Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.1.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Google Inc. Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft Corporation

12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.3 Amazon Web Services Inc

12.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.3.4 Amazon Web Services Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Amazon Web Services Inc Recent Development

12.4 IBM Corporation

12.4.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Avaamo Inc

12.5.1 Avaamo Inc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.5.4 Avaamo Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Avaamo Inc Recent Development

12.6 Baidu Inc

12.6.1 Baidu Inc Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.6.4 Baidu Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Baidu Inc Recent Development

12.7 Cape Analytics LLC

12.7.1 Cape Analytics LLC Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.7.4 Cape Analytics LLC Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Cape Analytics LLC Recent Development

12.8 Oracle Corporation

12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction

12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349