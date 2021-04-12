Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market 2019 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast evolving as the go-to technology for companies across the world to personalise experience for individuals. The rudimentary applications AI include bring smarter chat-bots for customer service, personalising services for individuals, and even placing an AI robot for self-service at banks. Beyond these basic applications, banks can implement the technology for bringing in more efficiency to their back-office and even reduce fraud and security risks.
Artificial intelligence (AI) in banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. Positive rise of AI-based application in BFSI such as customer support, fraud detection, and improving employee efficiency, buoyed the AI in BFSI market.
In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI market size was 2500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 19800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.6% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Google Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services Inc
IBM Corporation
Avaamo Inc
Baidu Inc
Cape Analytics LLC
Oracle Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Machine Learning (ML)
Natural Language processing (NLP)
Predictive Analytics
Machine Vision
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Insurance
Wealth management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Machine Learning (ML)
1.4.3 Natural Language processing (NLP)
1.4.4 Predictive Analytics
1.4.5 Machine Vision
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking
1.5.3 Insurance
1.5.4 Wealth management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in China
7.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
7.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in India
10.3 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
10.4 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Google Inc.
12.1.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.1.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft Corporation
12.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Amazon Web Services Inc
12.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.3.4 Amazon Web Services Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Amazon Web Services Inc Recent Development
12.4 IBM Corporation
12.4.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.4.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Avaamo Inc
12.5.1 Avaamo Inc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.5.4 Avaamo Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Avaamo Inc Recent Development
12.6 Baidu Inc
12.6.1 Baidu Inc Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.6.4 Baidu Inc Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Baidu Inc Recent Development
12.7 Cape Analytics LLC
12.7.1 Cape Analytics LLC Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.7.4 Cape Analytics LLC Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Cape Analytics LLC Recent Development
12.8 Oracle Corporation
12.8.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Introduction
12.8.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in BFSI Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
Continued….
