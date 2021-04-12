Automotive Blockchain Market Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by Leading Players like Accenture, carVertical, CONSENSUS SYSTEMS, GeM, HCL Technologies

A blockchain based solution securely stores, updates, traces and shares vehicle data (including telematics) across OEMs and with external parties in real time. Using smart contracts and IOT, dealerships can automate several processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing and much more. The blockchain has greater oversight and accountability in automotive supply chains, and also serve as a means by which drivers can view and understand how and their vehicle’s data is being shared and utilized. MARKET DYNAMICS

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Blockchain Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Blockchain Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

For More Information, Ask Sample Copy of Research: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004332/

Key Benefits:

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Blockchain Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Automotive Blockchain Market – Company Profiles

Accenture

carVertical

CONSENSUS SYSTEMS

GeM

HCL Technologies Limited

Helbiz

IBM

NXM Labs Inc.

RSK Labs

Tech Mahindra Limited

An off-the-shelf report on Automotive Blockchain Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The automotive blockchain market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing focus on reducing data leaks and manipulations, faster transactions and reduced operational costs boosts the market growth.However,the uncertainty over regulations is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario..

Automotive Blockchain Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2027, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

GLOBAL Automotive Blockchain – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Automotive Blockchain Market – By Mobility Type

personal mobility

shared mobility

commercial mobility

Others

Global Automotive Blockchain Market – By Provider

middleware provider

infrastructure and protocols provider

Application and solution provider

Others

Global Automotive Blockchain Market – By Application

smart contracts

supply chain

financing

mobility solutions

Others

Global Automotive Blockchain Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Inquiry for Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004332/

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

We are committed to providing highest quality research and consulting services to our customers. We help our clients understand key market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions by providing market research solutions at an affordable cost.

Contact us

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Home: https://www.theinsightpartners.com