Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Growth, Analysis, Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2024

Rubber molded components is a rubber product used in the automotive industry. In the manufacturing process, rubber molded components need to use the mold.

At present, in the developed industrial developed countries the automotive rubber molded components industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But developed companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive rubber molded components production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In the past 20 years, the industry continued to shift to China. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer countries. Some Japanese companies are shifting the industry to Southeast Asia.

With the steady development of the automotive industry, automotive rubber molded components industry is also growing. In this industry, the global leader is Japan’s NOK. Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg and other companies are the major players in this industry. As Japan, Germany and the US auto industry is highly developed. Companies in these regions are also at the top of the industry. China, South Korea and other countries of the enterprise is in the second level.

In light of the growing demand for fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles, the market for lightweight automotive components of higher durability is on the rise. Growing automotive emissions have resulted in pressure on the automakers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. These stringent standards set by the regulatory authorities are expected to significantly drive the market for lightweight materials such as rubber-molded components in the automotive sector. Rubber components, if used in place of conventional metal or plastic structures, are expected to impact the weight of the automobile to quite an extent. Further, global automotive sales and production have crossed the pre-recession levels and are on the verge of substantial growth. This growing automotive industry is expected to trigger the demand for rubber-molded components globally. However, on the downside, crunch in raw materials and swinging raw material prices are expected to act as friction factors for the market growth.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 124100 million by 2024, from US$ 122200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Rubber Molded Components business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

O-rings

Oil Seal Products

Damping Products

Others

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NOK

Federal-Mogul

Freudenberg

Dana

SKF

Parker Hannifin

Elringklinger

Hutchinson Seal

Trelleborg

TKS Sealing

Oufu Sealing

Star Group

Duke Seals

Gates

Saint Gobain

Timken

MFC SEALING

Jingzhong Rubber

Corteco Ishino

NAK

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Rubber Molded Components consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Rubber Molded Components market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Rubber Molded Components manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Rubber Molded Components with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Rubber Molded Components submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components by Players

Chapter Four: Automotive Rubber Molded Components by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Forecast

