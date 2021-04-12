Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna Market Insights 2019 Emerging Trends By Key Players Amphenol Corporation, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG, HARMAN International, Hirschmann Car Communication, Jiaxing Glead Electronics. Co., Ltd

Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna is designed for receiving amplitude modulation (AM), and frequency modulation (FM) signals inside the vehicle. These antennas are mounted inside or outside the vehicle for receiving the radio signals for mobile phone connections in remote areas, high-definition video, and mapping for autonomous driving.

This market intelligence report on Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027.

Companies Profiled in this report includes Amphenol Corporation, Calearo Antenne SPA, Continental AG,HARMAN International, Hirschmann Car Communication, Jiaxing Glead Electronics. Co., Ltd., Laird, SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG, Sirius XM Radio Inc., TE CONNECTIVITY

The global Automotive Satellite Radio Antenna market is segmented on the basis of types, and applications. Based on type, the market is segmented as Exterior Mount, and Interior Mount. Similarly, on the basis of application the market is segmented into Commercial Car, Passenger Car, Others.

