Ayurvedic Service 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Ayurveda is an ancient system of life and also the oldest surviving medical system in the world. Ayurvedic science is not merely a traditional Indian form of medicine but a perennial naturopathic system of healthcare that has survived the test of time as well as onslaught of modern science and methods of treatments.
In 2018, the global Ayurvedic Service market size was 1170 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2850 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Ayurvedic Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ayurvedic Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)
Dabur (India)
Emami Group (India)
Himalaya Drug (India)
Maharishi Ayurveda (India)
Baidyanalh (India)
Shahnaz Husain Group (India)
Vicco Laboratories (India)
Amrutanjan Healthcare (India)
Charak Pharma (India)
Botique (India)
Herbal Hills (India)
Basic Ayurveda (India)
Natreon (United States)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Health Care
Oral Care
Hair Care
Skin Care
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Women
Men
Kids
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
