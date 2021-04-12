Broadcasting and Cable TV in France Market 2019 Analysis by Key Players: France Television Group, RTL Group S.A., Television Francaise 1 SA, Vivendi S.A.

Broadcasting & Cable TV in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France broadcasting & cable tv market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

– The broadcasting & cable TV market consists of all terrestrial, cable and satellite broadcasters of digital and analog television programming.

– The French broadcasting & cable TV market had total revenues of $12.1bn in 2017, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2013 and 2017.

– The TV subscriptions segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $4.2bn, equivalent to 34.7% of the market’s overall value.

– The leading driver in the French market is the subscription segment, whereas the advertising segment has stagnated a little, something that is being seen in a lot of developed markets.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the broadcasting & cable tv market in France

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the broadcasting & cable tv market in France

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key broadcasting & cable tv market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France broadcasting & cable tv market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the France broadcasting & cable tv market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the France broadcasting & cable tv market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France broadcasting & cable tv market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up France’s broadcasting & cable tv market?

Companies Mentioned:

France Television Group

RTL Group S.A.

Television Francaise 1 SA

Vivendi S.A.

