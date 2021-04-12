Calcium Chloride Market Report to 2023: Overview with Product Scope, Opportunities Risk, Market Driving Force 2019

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Calcium Chloride Market was worth USD 0.93 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.55 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90% during the forecast period. One of the essential drivers for this market is the enhanced properties of calcium chloride over other regular materials. When comparisons with different customary de-icers like rock salt calcium chloride, magnesium chloride and urea; calcium chloride provides the ideal mix of de-icing properties for driveways, sidewalk, streets, and parking areas for winter maintenance. Additionally, calcium chloride has greater viability in the liquefy volume correlation attributable to its higher heat discharge properties. Calcium chloride has the ability to melt ice three times quicker than different materials while dissolving ice at low temperatures.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are TengFei chemical calcium corporation, Tiger Calcium Services, Solvay S.A, Zirax Limited, Oxy Chemical Corp, Tangshan Sanyou Group, Ward Chemical Ltd, Tetra Technologies Inc and Weifang Haibin Chemical Co Ltd. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The de-icing and dust control portion represented the greatest share of the overall industry amid 2016 and will keep on dominating the market over the estimate time frame. Factors, for example, the de-icing capacity at low temperatures, dust abatement properties, and effective road stabilization, are the key supporters of the strength of this portion in the worldwide calcium chloride market.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the calcium chloride market throughout the forecast period. The rising application of calcium chloride in the region is attributed to the increasing demand of calcium chloride in de-icing and dust control applications.

The Calcium Chloride Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Oil and gas

Construction

De-icing and dust control

Pharmaceutical

