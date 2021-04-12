Demand Increasing for Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) Industry Market Worldwide

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

A light-sport aircraft (LSA) is a small aircraft that is simple to fly and that meets certain regulations set by a national aviation authority restricting weight and performance.

Geographically, the global Light Sport Aircraft market has been segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 51% in 2017. The next is Europe.

According to this study, over the next five years the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) market will register a -2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 34 million by 2024, from US$ 39 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

S-LSA

E-LSA

Others

Segmentation by application:

Sport and Recreation

Flight Training

Aircraft Rental

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CubCrafters

Flight Design

Legend Aircraft

Tecnam

Cessna

Czech Sport Aircraft

Remos

Jabiru

CGS Aviation

Progressive Aerodyne

Aeroprakt

The Airplane Factory

BOT Aircraft

Aeroprakt Manufacturing

Ekolot

Kitfox Aircraft

LSA America

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) by Players

Chapter Four: Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) Market Forecast

