Demand Increasing for Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Industry Market Worldwide

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity.
In the last several years, global market of limited slip differential (LSD) developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 4%. In 2016, global revenue of limited slip differential (LSD) is nearly 466 M USD; the actual production is about 1640 K units.
The global average price of limited slip differential (LSD) is in the decreasing trend, from 300.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 283.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of limited slip differential (LSD) includes electronic LSD, mechanical LSD and other types, and the proportion of electronic LSD is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
According to this study, over the next five years the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 700 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Limited Slip Differential (LSD) business, shared in Chapter 3.
Segmentation by product type:
Mechanical LSD
Electronic LSD
Other
Segmentation by application:
SUV & Pickup Truck
Sedan & Hatchback
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GKN
JTEKT
Eaton
BorgWarner
Magna
DANA
AAM
KAAZ
CUSCO
Quaife
TANHAS
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives:
To study and analyze the global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) by Players
Chapter Four: Limited Slip Differential (LSD) by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Forecast
