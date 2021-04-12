Demand Increasing for Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Industry Market Worldwide

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

In automotive applications, a limited slip differential (LSD) is a modified or derived type of differential gear arrangement that allows for some difference in rotational velocity of the output shafts, but does not allow the difference in speed to increase beyond a preset amount. In an automobile, such limited slip differentials are sometimes used in place of a standard differential, where they convey certain dynamic advantages, at the expense of greater complexity.

In the last several years, global market of limited slip differential (LSD) developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 4%. In 2016, global revenue of limited slip differential (LSD) is nearly 466 M USD; the actual production is about 1640 K units.

The global average price of limited slip differential (LSD) is in the decreasing trend, from 300.3 USD/Unit in 2012 to 283.9 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of limited slip differential (LSD) includes electronic LSD, mechanical LSD and other types, and the proportion of electronic LSD is about 75%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 700 million by 2024, from US$ 490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Limited Slip Differential (LSD) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Mechanical LSD

Electronic LSD

Other

Segmentation by application:

SUV & Pickup Truck

Sedan & Hatchback

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GKN

JTEKT

Eaton

BorgWarner

Magna

DANA

AAM

KAAZ

CUSCO

Quaife

TANHAS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Limited Slip Differential (LSD) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Limited Slip Differential (LSD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) by Players

Chapter Four: Limited Slip Differential (LSD) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Limited Slip Differential (LSD) Market Forecast

