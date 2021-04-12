Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Size, Application, Share, Qualitative Research and Competitive Strategy Analysis till 2019-2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market was worth USD 8.45 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 25.59 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.10% during the forecast period. Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a non-toxic solution, which is 32.5% urea and 67.5% de-ionized water. DEF is sprayed into the exhaust stream of diesel vehicles to separate perilous NOx discharges into safe nitrogen and water. This system is called Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and can be found on 2010 and later model year trucks and numerous diesel pickups and SUVs. DEF isn’t a fuel additive and never comes into contact with diesel. It is stored in a different tank, commonly with a blue filler top.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are RelaDyne, CF International Holdings Inc, Cummins, Yara International, Royal Dutch Shell, Valvoline, Green Chem Solutions Pvt Ltd, Sinopec and Total S.A. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Drivers and Restraints

Prime factors, for example, strict NOx discharge directions in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, expanding interest for business commercial fuelled by significant development of automotive division over the world, technological progression in selective catalytic reduction technology, for example, execution of catalytic converter, are driving development of worldwide diesel fumes liquid market. Nonetheless, switching customer inclination towards non-fossil fuel engines, for example, electric cars and hybrid vehicles, changing government controls about diesel vehicles keeping in mind the end goal to diminish air contamination, low product separation are real difficulties for development of diesel exhaust fluid market.

Market Segmentation

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is segmented in the basis of Standard Pack Sizes, Equipment Solution and Vehicle Type. Based on standard pack sizes the market is segmented into Diesel Exhaust Fluid Bottles (1 & 2.5 Gallons), Diesel Exhaust Fluid Drums (55 Gallons) and Diesel Exhaust Fluid IBCs (275 & 330 Gallons). On the basis of equipment solution the market is segmented into certified pumps, hoses, nozzles, Mini-bulk systems, Bulk delivery trucks, Box delivery trucks, Transport trucks and Tank wagons. Based on vehicle type the market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Farm machinery, Mobile and static cranes, Airport and Dockside vehicles, Construction Equipment, Mining machinery, Tractors Diesel Cranes, Dumper Trucks and Others. Diesel cars play a significant role in the global automotive sector owing to the need for diesel vehicles in the economy segments, which are rising in prominence due to the rising disposable income of middle class consumers in emerging regions.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geologically, Europe represented the biggest share in the worldwide diesel exhaust fluid market in 2017 and is additionally anticipated that would develop at a hearty CAGR in the estimate period. North America is additionally liable to be a key supporter of the worldwide diesel fumes liquid market, with the local market’s valuation anticipated that would develop significantly over the forecast period. The 6.7% CAGR of the North America diesel exhaust fluid market is probably going to guarantee unfaltering development of the market, because of the far reaching presence of automotive industry giants and strong position from the legislature over natural enactment.

By Standard Pack Sizes:

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Drums (55 Gallons)

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Bottles (1 & 2.5 Gallons)

Diesel Exhaust Fluid IBCs (275 & 330 Gallons)

By Equipment Solution:

Certified pumps, hoses, nozzles

Bulk delivery trucks

Tank wagons

Mini-bulk systems

Transport trucks

Box delivery trucks

By Vehicle Type:

Mobile and static cranes

Farm machinery

Passenger Cars

Airport and Dockside vehicles

Mining machinery

Dumper Trucks

Tractors Diesel

Construction Equipment

Cranes

Others

