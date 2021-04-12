E-commerce Logistics Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2023

The GCC e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2018-2023). The e-commerce logistics market of GCC is positively influenced by various factors which includes growing e-commerce market in GCC countries, low price of petrol and Diesel, significant infrastructure in major countries, availability of expatriate workforce and expanding railway network. The e-commerce market of GCC countries are growing consistently creating significant demand for logistics market. Almost all GCC countries are self-sufficient in crude oil production and has significant business from outsourcing crude oil across the globe. Crude oil is cheaper in all GCC countries which is the major factor driving the logistics market. The major economies in GCC countries such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Qatar has quality infrastructure which always helps the logistics companies to expand their reach and coverage. GCC region has abundant skilled workforce that shapes the growing e-commerce logistics market. The GCC countries are also expanding their railway network which will connect all the six members countries of GCC. It will be a significant opportunity for the logistics companies to minimize transportation cost and enhance smooth movement of goods between all six countries.

However, the inefficient road connectivity in dessert areas restrict the logistics company to expand its coverage. The political instability in some gulf countries and other neighboring countries also negatively influence the growth of e-commerce logistics market. However, growing internet penetration, rising smartphone users and cohesive government policies are expected to create ample opportunity for e-commerce logistics market in GCC countries. Saudi Arabia has largest e-commerce logistics market among all the GCC countries due to

excellent infrastructure, large number of internet users and massive customer base compared to other GCC countries.

Some of the e-commerce logistics market players contributing into GCC region includes- Aramex, Caravel Logistics (M.E.) LLC, DTDC Courier & Cargo, Emirates Post Group, Century Express Courier Services, DHL Express, Dubai Courier Services, TNT Express, ACI Express, Orbit Xpress, Royal Everything Express, Wadi Al-Falah Marine Cargo LLC among others. The e-commerce logistics companies in the GCC member countries are currently focusing on expanding their operations in gulf region and adopting innovative logistics technology to stay competitive.

Segmentation

1. GCC e-commerce logistics market research and analysis, by end user

2. GCC e-commerce logistics market research and analysis, by products

3. GCC e-commerce logistics market research and analysis, by device used

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of GCC e-commerce logistics market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the GCC e-commerce logistics market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the GCC e-commerce logistics market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Broad profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. ARAMEX

2. CARAVEL LOGISTICS (M.E.) LLC

3. DTDC COURIER & CARGO

4. EMIRATES POST GROUP

5. CENTURY EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES

6. DHL EXPRESS

7. DUBAI COURIER SERVICES

8. TNT EXPRESS

9. ACI EXPRESS

10. ORBIT XPRESS

11. ROYAL EVERYTHING EXPRESS

12. WADI AL-FALAH MARINE CARGO LLC

13. SKY EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL

14. UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

15. OCS UAE

16. PROFESSIONAL EXPRESS COURIER SERVICES LLC

17. THE KANOO GROUP

18. FEDEX EXPRESS

19. OVERSEAS COURIER SERVICES

20. DOT EXPRESS

21. TRANS ASIA EXPRESS COURIER

22. FIRST FLIGHT COURIERS

23. SMOOTH EXPRESS

24. PRIME EXPRESS INTERNATIONAL

25. ARABCO LOGISTICS

26. NAQEL EXPRESS

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. BAHRAIN

2.3.2. KUWAIT

2.3.3. OMAN

2.3.4. QATAR

2.3.5. SAUDI ARABIA

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. GROWING E-COMMERCE MARKET IN GCC REGION

3.1.2. LOW PRICE OF PETROL AND DIESEL

3.1.3. EXCELLENT INFRASTRUCTURE IN MAJOR GCC COUNTRIES

3.1.4. AVAILABILITY OF EXPATRIATE WORKFORCE

3.1.5. EXPANDING RAILWAY NETWORK

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. INEFFICIENT ROAD CONNECTIVITY IN DESSERT AREA

3.2.2. POLITICAL INSTABILITY IN FEW COUNTRIES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. INCREASING IMPORTS OF GOODS

3.3.2. THE GULF RAILWAY TO CONNECT ALL GCC COUNTRIES IN FUTURE

3.3.3. SCOPE FOR BACKWARD AND HORIZONTAL INTEGRATION

3.3.4. COLLABORATION WITH E-COMMERCE COMPANIES

3.3.5. OPPORTUNITY TO PROVIDE WAREHOUSING & FREIGHT FORWARDING

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY PRODUCTS

4.1.1. BABY PRODUCTS

4.1.2. PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS

4.1.3. BOOKS

4.1.4. HOME FURNISHING PRODUCTS

4.1.5. APPAREL PRODUCTS

4.1.6. ELECTRONICS PRODUCTS

4.1.7. AUTOMOTIVE PRODUCTS

4.1.8. OTHERS

4.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY SERVICES

4.2.1. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES

4.2.2. WAREHOUSE SERVICES

4.2.3. OTHER E COMMERCE LOGISTICS SERVICES

4.3. MARKET BREAKDOWN BY LOCATIONS

4.3.1. URBAN

4.3.2. RURAL

4.3.3. SEMI-URBAN

Continued….

