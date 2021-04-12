ENERGY-AS-A-SERVICE (EAAS) MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

In its basic form, “energy as a service” is the idea that an outside service company guarantees a building’s future energy costs. If the building uses more energy than predicted, the service company is responsible for the difference. But if the building uses less energy than contracted, the service company profits. From the building owner’s perspective, it’s a way to manage overhead electricity costs that fluctuate by time-of-day rates and demand peaks, and fossil fuel costs that fluctuate throughout the year. For the service company, it is a way to be creative in energy supply and management, and an incentive for efficiency improvement.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in 2018 and is the fastest growing market from 2018 to 2023. Factors such as increased energy consumption, government mandates on energy efficiency, and rising influx of renewable sources in the energy mix are driving the EaaS market in the North American region.

In 2017, the global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

WGL Energy Services

Engie

Bernhard Energy Solutions

Enel X

Edison Energy

Solarus

Ørsted

Smartwatt

Contemporary Energy Solutions

EDF Renewable Energy

GE

Siemens

Enertika

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Generation

Operation & Maintenance

Energy efficiency & optimization

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

