EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION (E&P) SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025
This report focuses on the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The growing technological advancements in the upstream sector of oil & gas has been identified as one of the key factors driving the growth of exploration and production (E&P) software.
In 2017, the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Schlumberger
Paradigm
ION Geophysical
Ikon Science
INT
Exprodat Consulting
GEPlan Consulting
Landmark Solutions
Baker Hughes
IHS
Emerson
Peloton
Computer Modelling Group
Petroleum Experts
Kongsberg Gruppen
GE Oil & Gas
OVS Group
P2 Energy Solutions
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Risk Management Mapping
Seismic Amplitude Analysis
Portfolio Aggregation
Performance Tracking
Navigation System
Resource Valuation
Resource Characterization
Reservoir Simulation
Drilling and Production
Market segment by Application, split into
On-shore
Off-shore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Risk Management Mapping
1.4.3 Seismic Amplitude Analysis
1.4.4 Portfolio Aggregation
1.4.5 Performance Tracking
1.4.6 Navigation System
1.4.7 Resource Valuation
1.4.8 Resource Characterization
1.4.9 Reservoir Simulation
1.4.10 Drilling and Production
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 On-shore
1.5.3 Off-shore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size
2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Schlumberger
12.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.2 Paradigm
12.2.1 Paradigm Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.2.4 Paradigm Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Paradigm Recent Development
12.3 ION Geophysical
12.3.1 ION Geophysical Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.3.4 ION Geophysical Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 ION Geophysical Recent Development
12.4 Ikon Science
12.4.1 Ikon Science Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Ikon Science Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ikon Science Recent Development
12.5 INT
12.5.1 INT Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.5.4 INT Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 INT Recent Development
12.6 Exprodat Consulting
12.6.1 Exprodat Consulting Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Exprodat Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Exprodat Consulting Recent Development
12.7 GEPlan Consulting
12.7.1 GEPlan Consulting Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.7.4 GEPlan Consulting Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 GEPlan Consulting Recent Development
12.8 Landmark Solutions
12.8.1 Landmark Solutions Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Landmark Solutions Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Landmark Solutions Recent Development
12.9 Baker Hughes
12.9.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.10 IHS
12.10.1 IHS Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Introduction
12.10.4 IHS Revenue in Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 IHS Recent Development
12.11 Emerson
12.12 Peloton
12.13 Computer Modelling Group
12.14 Petroleum Experts
12.15 Kongsberg Gruppen
12.16 GE Oil & Gas
12.17 OVS Group
12.18 P2 Energy Solutions
Continued….
