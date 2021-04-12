FinFET Technology Market Size Demonstrates Immense Growth Potential with Staggering CAGR Value by 2027 – Industry Trends and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

FinFET refers to Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a variety of “3D” transistor or a non-planar, used to design modern processors. It uses a conducting channel to create a thin silicon structure, designed like a fin, which is a gate electrode. A fin-shaped electrode permits multiple gates to work on a single transistor. The growing interest for superior chipsets with vast applications is fueling the worldwide FinFET technology market.

Rising need for efficient and advanced technological system is inducing the FinFET technology market globally. Better and enhanced performance with a lower current leakage than the bulk technology, growing market of mobile and consumer electronics are driving the FinFET technology market. However, complex process in FinFET designing is limiting the FinFET Technology Market growth. On the other hand, growing IC industry is creating new opportunity for the FinFET technology market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Arm Holdings Plc.

2. GlobalFoundries

3. HiSilicon Technologies Co. Limited.

4. Intel Corporation

5. MediaTek Inc.

6. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

7. Samsung Electronics Corporation, Ltd.

8. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp.

9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

10. United Microelectronics Corporation

The “Global FinFET technology Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the FinFET technology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of FinFET technology market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global FinFET technology market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FinFET technology market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global FinFET technology market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, and end-user. Based on technology, the market is segmented as 22nm, 20nm, 16nm, 14nm, 10nm, and 7nm. On the basis of the product the market is segmented into CPU, FPGA, GPU, and MCU. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as smartphones, computers and tablets, wearables, high-end networks, and automotive.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global FinFET technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The FinFET technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting FinFET technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the FinFET technology market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the FinFET technology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from FinFET technology market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for FinFET technology in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the FinFET technology market.

The report also includes the profiles of key FinFET technology companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

