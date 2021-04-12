Fishing Equipments Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Global Fishing Equipments Market report is a comprehensive study on current state of Fishing Equipments Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products, segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

Fishing equipment is the equipment used when fishing. Almost any equipment or gear used for fishing can be called fishing equipment. Some examples are Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines and Hooks.

Scope of the Report:

The global fishing equipments industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, Japan and China. The global are rather scattered, the global leading players in this market are Newell (Jarden Corporation), Globeride(Daiwa), Shimano, Rapala VMC Corporation and Weihai Guangwei Group, which accounts for about 25 % of total production value.

The fishing equipments are mainly used by freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing. The main application is freshwater fishing, which accounts for above 37% and it is forecasted that share will be maintain in 2021.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Fishing Equipments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 17400 million US$ in 2024, from 14400 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Fishing Equipments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Newell (Jarden Corporation)

Globeride(Daiwa)

Shimano

Rapala VMC Corporation

Weihai Guangwei Group

Dongmi Fishing

RYOBI

Pokee Fishing

Cabela’s Inc.

Eagle Claw

Humminbird

St. Croix Rods

Gamakatsu

Tica Fishing

DUEL(YO-ZURI)

Tiemco

Preston Innovations

Beilun Haibo

AFTCO Mfg.

O. Mustad & Son

Okuma Fishing

Barfilon Fishing

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rods, Reels and Components

Line, Leaders

Lures, Files, Baits

Terminal Tackle

Electronics

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Fishing Equipments Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Fishing Equipments Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Fishing Equipments by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Fishing Equipments by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Fishing Equipments by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Fishing Equipments by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Fishing Equipments by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Fishing Equipments Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Fishing Equipments Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Fishing Equipments Market Forecast (2019-2024)

