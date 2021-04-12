Fitness Equipment 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Fitness Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Fitness Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Amer Sports Corporation
Nautilus Inc
Brunswick Corporation
Johnson HealthTech Ltd
Paramount Fitness Corporation
Cybex International Inc
Impulse Health Tech Ltd Co
ICON Health & Fitness Ltd
Technogym SpA
Fitness EM LLC
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cardiovascular Training Equipment
Strength Training Equipment
Other Equipment
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Home/Individual Usage
Health Clubs/Gyms
Other
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Fitness Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Fitness Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Fitness Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Fitness Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Fitness Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Fitness Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Fitness Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Fitness Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Fitness Equipment Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Fitness Equipment by Country
6 Europe Fitness Equipment by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Fitness Equipment by Country
8 South America Fitness Equipment by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Fitness Equipment by Countries
10 Global Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Type
11 Global Fitness Equipment Market Segment by Application
12 Fitness Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
