Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is a kind of surfactant, normal alpha olefins are excellent intermediates for producing alpha olefin sulfonate (AOS) surfactants. These surfactants provide outstanding detergency, high compatibility with hard water, and good wetting and foaming properties. AOS is free of skin irritants and sensitizers, and it biodegrades rapidly. It is used in high-quality shampoos, light-duty liquid detergents, bubble baths, and heavy-duty liquid and powder detergents. It is also used in emulsion polymerization. C14-C16 AOS blends are frequently used in liquid hand soaps.
This report is based on liquid AOS (35%), all AOS (35%-42%) Products approximate to AOS (35%), Paste AOS (70%) and solid AOS (90%) products is converted to AOS (35%).
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS), is a kind of surfactant. The weight percent of Active Matter usually varies from 35-42% (liquid), about 70% (paste), >90% (powder or needles). The Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is mainly used for shampoos, body wash, washing powder, liquid soaps, industrial detergent, etc., while the end purpose as Personal Care, Home Care, Industrial Applications and Others.
The production processes of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) are mainly from Ballestra, Chenithon, Zijingshi Chemicals, etc.
The global average price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) changed a lot in 2013-2017, from about 627 $/MT in 2013 to 519 $/MT in 2017. The price of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) is influenced by the oil & gas industry globally.
The global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market is valued at 160 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -0.1% during 2018-2025.
The major players covered in this report
Stepan
AK ChemTech
Godrej
Pilot Chem
Lion Specialty Chem
Solvay
Taiwan NJC
Huntsman
Akzo Nobel N.V
Kao Chem
Clariant
Enaspol A.S
Bendale Chem
Fogla Corp
Colonial Chem
Zanyu Tech
Resun Auway Ind
Sinolight Chem
Nanfine (Anhui)
Xingya Group
Jujin Chem
Tianzhi Fine Chem
Jintung Petrochem
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Liquid Type (35%-42%)
Paste Type (About 70%)
Powder Type (90%)
Needles Type (90%)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Personal Care
Home Care
Industrial Applications
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Manufacturers
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Alpha Olefin Sulfonate (AOS) market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
