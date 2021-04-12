Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.
As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.
The Aramid industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years, but in a decreasing speed. For the past five years 2012-2016, the global compound growth rate is 4.19%. We are still optimistic about the Aramid market. Aramid market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing countries.
The Aramid industry consumption distribution is mainly focused on USA with 32.11% (2016), Europe with 32.93% and China with 16.69%.
The global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market is valued at 4200 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 4790 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% during 2018-2025.
Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Para-aramid Fibers
Meta-aramid Fibers
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Body Armor & Helmet
Aerospace Materials
Sports Materials
Tire
High Strength Rope
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
To analyze the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, to study the sales, value and market share of top players in these regions.
Focuses on the key Aramid (Aramid Fiber) players, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aramid (Aramid Fiber) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Manufacturers
Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-aramid-aramid-fiber-sales-market-report-2018
