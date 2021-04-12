Automated trading systems also referred to as mechanical trading systems, algorithmic trading, automated trading or system trading allow traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a computer.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automated Trading Systems market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Automated Trading Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Trading Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Automated Trading Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3997891-global-automated-trading-systems-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Investors

Credit Unions

Insurance Firms

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AlgoTerminal

Cloud9Trader

Quantopian

Trading Technologies International

QuantConnect

AlgoTrader

InfoReach

Tethys Technology

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Trading Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated Trading Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Trading Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Trading Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Automated Trading Systems Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Automated Trading Systems Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Premise

2.2.2 Cloud-Based

2.3 Automated Trading Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Automated Trading Systems Segment by Application

2.4.1 Personal Investors

2.4.2 Credit Unions

2.4.3 Insurance Firms

2.4.4 Investment Funds

2.4.5 Investment Banks

2.5 Automated Trading Systems Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Automated Trading Systems by Players

3.1 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Automated Trading Systems Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AlgoTerminal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 AlgoTerminal Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AlgoTerminal News

11.2 Cloud9Trader

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Cloud9Trader Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cloud9Trader News

11.3 Quantopian

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Quantopian Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Quantopian News

11.4 Trading Technologies International

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.4.3 Trading Technologies International Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Trading Technologies International News

11.5 QuantConnect

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.5.3 QuantConnect Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 QuantConnect News

11.6 AlgoTrader

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.6.3 AlgoTrader Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AlgoTrader News

11.7 InfoReach

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.7.3 InfoReach Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 InfoReach News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3997891-global-automated-trading-systems-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)